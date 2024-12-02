Flight passengers sitting in this row must pass certain requirements: What to know

Flyers may opt for the exit row on an airplane given the extra space that’s offered, but there are restrictions attached to booking a seat in that area.

Flight attendants must read off a verbal question asking for confirmation that passengers are willing and able to assist in the event of an emergency.

This year, a woman on a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina was ejected from the exit row after a verbal disagreement with the crew, forcing her and all passengers to deplane.

A TikTok user posted a video of the interaction, which garnered more than 80,000 views.

The passenger appears not to comply with the flight’s crew members and joked that she’d only save herself in the event of an emergency, according to the footage.

Fox News Digital reached out to the TikTok user for comment.

Users took to the comments section to discuss how the altercation began and shared their thoughts on exit-row seats.

Some users addressed how the passenger may have been joking about saving only herself.

“Sounds like she made a joke about not helping out in the case of an emergency and it backfired,” said one woman.

Another commented, “You don’t play or joke around when it comes to the exit row.”

“I never sit in those seats because I cannot swim and up there I will be in panic mode no good to not even myself,” admitted one TikToker.

One woman said, “As a flight attendant we don’t play when it comes to the exit row! My life and others will depend on your assistance.”

Federal regulations require a person sitting in an exit row to be able to comprehend verbal instructions, physically able to quickly activate an evacuation slide, and open and lift the exit door, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA also stipulates that in order to sit in an exit row, you must be over 15 years old and must be able to understand and speak English.

You also cannot travel with an animal in the cabin of the aircraft or with supplemental oxygen or a wheelchair.

Southwest specifically highlights that exit-row passengers must be able to “maintain balance while removing obstructions,” according to the airline’s website.

JetBlue’s website says, “Airport crew members make the final determination of who will be seated in exit row seats, even when seats have been assigned prior to arrival at the airport.”

Delta Air Lines’ site says, “You must not require the use of a seat belt extension due to the hazard of entanglement” and “you must not have a condition that might cause you harm if called upon to perform an applicable exit row function.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest, JetBlue and Delta for additional comment.

